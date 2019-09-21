U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve

U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc amid a broader reprieve on levies on computer parts, according to a public docket published by the U.S. Trade Representative and a Federal Register notice.
