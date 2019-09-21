UK Labour Party would get Brexit sorted in six months: draft statement

A government run by Britain’s main opposition Labour Party would secure a “sensible” deal to leave the European Union within three months and would hold a second referendum on the deal or staying in the bloc within six months, a draft statement said.
