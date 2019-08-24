UK PM Johnson to tell Trump to de-escalate trade tensions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would be telling President Donald Trump at this weekend’s G7 summit to pull back from a trade war which is already destabilising economic growth around the world.
