UK to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy-Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday that Britain’s government would respond “appropriately” if a foreign state was found to be involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England a week ago.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening his grip on power - March 11, 2018
- RWE goes green in mega deal to sell Innogy to E.ON - March 11, 2018
- China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening grip on power - March 11, 2018