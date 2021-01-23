UPDATE – Plutos Sama Holdings INC files to enforce its rights to Jagex Limited and enjoin sale

Breaking News
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. (PSH), today filed for injunctive relief to prevent the purported sale of Jagex Limited which is an online gaming company based in Irvine, California and Cambridge, England and to enforce its rights to its auction win in September of 55% of Jagex and its parent company from seller Huarong Trust.

The case was filed in Federal Court in California on January 21, 2021 and is captioned Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc v. Jagex et al case # Case 8:21-cv-00133 and names Jagex as well as its holding company and several Trust companies in China that were selling the asset.

Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. is a private equity company in the business of taking control positions in domestic and international distressed and contentious residential and commercial real estate ventures, micro-lending, securitizations, law firms, restaurants, mortgage servicing platforms, and eSports.
