Vaginal Rejuvenation Market growth predicted at 33.7% through 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

According to latest report “Vaginal Rejuvenation Market by Treatment (Labioplasty, Vaginoplasty, Hymenoplasty, Perineoplasty, Hoodectomy, g-spot Amplification), End-use (Hospitals, Plastic Surgery Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of vaginal rejuvenation will cross $5 billion by 2026.

Growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation treatment, rising marketing and commercialization of these treatments, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors that is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, growing psychological distress from sexual dysfunction along with post childbirth effects are some other attributes that are bolstering the market revenue. Laxity of vagina, stress urinary incontinence, decrease in erotic sensation, and lack of lubrication are some other factors that affect the anatomical structure of vagina. Owing to these factors, women opt for vaginal rejuvenation procedures to correct and repair the anatomical structure of vagina.

The labioplasty segment in the vaginal rejuvenation market accounted for more than USD 389 million revenue in 2019 due to increase in number of labia minor or labia major procedures. Moreover, a change in grooming practices wherein the women desires for clean and streamlined vulvar structure is also contributing to the market expansion. In addition, soaring marketing of labioplasty procedures is further enhancing the market value.

Hospitals end-use segment will showcase growth of over 35.2% till 2026. Increase in number of hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities, rapid growth in the number of plastic surgeons and increasing hospitals admissions for vaginoplasty and labioplasty surgeries will augment the market size.

China vaginal rejuvenation market revenue is estimated to attain a CAGR of 39.9% through 2026 owing to rising awareness pertaining to female cosmetic genital surgery and changing lifestyle. Additionally, growing prevalence of stress incontinence, rising cases of post birth injuries, uterine prolapse are some of the other factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for vaginal rejuvenation treatments.

Some of the major players operating in the vaginal rejuvenation market are CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center, LA JOLLA COSMETIC SURGERY CENTRE, NewWoman Canada, Visage Clinic, GEORGIA PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY, SpaMedica, The Cosmetic Surgery Clinic and among others. These service providers are concentrating on providing efficient vaginal rejuvenation procedures along with advance care to the patients at the best price possible.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By treatment

3.4.2. By end-use

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on 10 major markets

3.5.1.1. Overview

3.5.1.2. U.S.

3.5.1.3. Germany

3.5.1.4. UK

3.5.1.5. France

3.5.1.6. Italy

3.5.1.7. Spain

3.5.1.8. China

3.5.1.9. Brazil

3.5.1.10. Mexico

3.5.1.11. Colombia

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. PESTEL analysis

