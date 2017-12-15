CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s government and opposition leaders will hold a new round of talks in January after failing on Friday to reach an agreement to ease a deep political and economic crisis in the troubled OPEC country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wounded North Korean defector transferred to South Korean military hospital - December 16, 2017
- Venezuela talks to resume in January after government, opposition fail to reach deal - December 15, 2017
- Final Republican tax bill slashes U.S. corporate rate, voting next week - December 15, 2017