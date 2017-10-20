VINX30 Expiration Value 74/17

|
The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for VINX30 futures and options expiring in October 2017 to 1,021.96
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations,
telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
|NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets
