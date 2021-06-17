Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) investors that acquired shares between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021. Investors have until July 27, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that, throughout the Class Period, Virgin made misleading and false statements and failed to disclose that: (i) SCH’s warrants were required to be treated as liabilities, as opposed to equities, for accounting purposes; (ii) Virgin Galactic’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were deficient; (iii) consequently, Virgin Galactic improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) Virgin Galactic’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 27, 2021.

