Vislink Selected to Supply California Law Enforcement Agency with U.S.-Designed and Manufactured Drone Solution

Integrated System Featuring the New MicroLite 3 was Chosen for its Security and Interoperability with Regional Agencies

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) announces that the Company has been selected to provide a fully integrated unmanned aircraft system (UAS) solution, outfitted with the recently-launched MicroLite 3 high-definition wireless video transmitter, for a Southern California Law Enforcement agency. The Vislink drone platform is U.S.-designed and manufactured, and is outfitted with the Airborne Video Downlink Solution (AVDS). It will be used by the agency in support of activities including search and rescue operations, surveillance and accident scene re-creation. The order is in addition to the recently received $3 million in new orders and order backlog amounts that were announced on Nov. 6, 2019.

Vislink was selected primarily based on having the only drone-based video transmission system proven interoperable with existing state and local law enforcement agency fixed and rotary-wing aircraft currently operating in the surrounding region. The inclusion of the MicroLite 3 in the solution was driven by its compact form factor and ability to securely transmit high-quality live video images.

“We continue to be a technology leader whose downlink solutions answer the needs of today’s law enforcement organizations,” said John Procacci, Vice President of Sales for Vislink Technologies. “Providing systems that support inter-agency coordination has always been one of our key strengths. Police and military agencies are increasing their use of drones in their operations. The MicroLite 3 is a natural fit for the growing numbers of drone-based military, law enforcement and commercial applications, and it opens the door for us to explore new opportunities in these areas.”

The Vislink AVDS enables real-time delivery of mission-critical imagery from airborne units to personnel on the ground. Vislink’s Air-to-AnywhereTM design allows the collected video to be distributed, viewed and managed across wide areas to all deployed assets. This includes mobile command units, emergency operations centers and handheld receivers. Video can be transmitted over secure IP networks and can be streamed over cellular and WiFi networks for remote viewing on smartphones and tablets.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

