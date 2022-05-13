VISLINK TO SHOWCASE LATEST MILGOV LIVE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC AND QATAR 2022

Vislink Technologies, Inc. Vislink will showcase its Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) including the new AeroLink transmitter and Quantum receiver at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 on May 18-20, 2022.

The Company’s Latest COFDM/Mesh/5G Downlink Solutions Including New AeroLink and Quantum Receiver Will be on Display

Mt. Olive, NJ, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the law enforcement and defense markets, will showcase its complete Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) including the new AeroLink transmitter and Quantum receiver at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 on May 18-20, 2022 (Stand #2421) and Milipol Qatar 2022 (Stand #J020) on May 24-26, 2022. In addition, the company’s lineup of Mobile Viewpoint products for live streaming using bonded cellular and 5G technologies designed for surveillance, which are all now supported by Vislink’s AVDS, will also be highlighted at both events.

Vislink’s attendance at Milipol emphasizes the company’s commitment to fulfilling the demanding requirements of local, national and international military and law enforcement organizations operating in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Over the course of several decades, Vislink’s technology has been field-proven to deliver the critical tactical insights needed to ensure mission success. Their integrated suite of downlink transmitters, receivers and antenna systems has been purpose-built to deliver IP-based, high-end encryption and full-duplex, real-time connectivity at extended operating ranges.

The new AeroLink aircraft-based encoding video downlink system provides flexible support for COFDM, MESH and bonded cellular/5G networks. AeroLink is a lightweight, full-featured 4K or 2 x 1080p 60 HEVC digital dual encoder built to address the demanding requirements of airborne operations. It incorporates a 5G transceiver that may be used as part of the 5G public infrastructure to ensure low-latency, broadcast-quality transmissions. AeroLink also includes key security features such as advanced AES encryption and FIPS 140-2 and complies with all aircraft regulations. It features an agile IP-based, fully bi-directional workflow and tight integration with other elements of the Vislink AVDS, including the Quantum Receiver.

Recently integrated into AVDS, the Quantum receiver is being used to reliably transport video downlinks for the MilGov sector. Through multi-input diversity capability, delivering high quality LMS-T and DVB-T demodulation, the Quantum receiver delivers reliable RF reception and coverage. With ultra-efficient HEVC video decoding support the Vislink Quantum receiver provides the highest quality UHD 4K video decoding as well as multi-service HD decode support – including HDR capability.

Additional Vislink products on display at Milipol will include the MobilCMDR handheld receiver/monitor, CIRAS antenna system, as well as several Mobile Viewpoint products including the LinkMatrix management portal, which connects, controls and monitors all video streams, the WMT Baselink encoder, Ultralink Drone Solution and the Mobile Viewpoint WiCam.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

