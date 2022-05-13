Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VISLINK TO SHOWCASE LATEST MILGOV LIVE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC AND QATAR 2022

VISLINK TO SHOWCASE LATEST MILGOV LIVE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS AT MILIPOL ASIA-PACIFIC AND QATAR 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink will showcase its Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) including the new AeroLink transmitter and Quantum receiver at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 on May 18-20, 2022.
Vislink will showcase its Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) including the new AeroLink transmitter and Quantum receiver at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 on May 18-20, 2022.

The Company’s Latest COFDM/Mesh/5G Downlink Solutions Including New AeroLink and Quantum Receiver Will be on Display

Mt. Olive, NJ, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the law enforcement and defense markets, will showcase its complete Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) including the new AeroLink transmitter and Quantum receiver at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 on May 18-20, 2022 (Stand #2421) and Milipol Qatar 2022 (Stand #J020) on May 24-26, 2022. In addition, the company’s lineup of Mobile Viewpoint products for live streaming using bonded cellular and 5G technologies designed for surveillance, which are all now supported by Vislink’s AVDS, will also be highlighted at both events.

Vislink’s attendance at Milipol emphasizes the company’s commitment to fulfilling the demanding requirements of local, national and international military and law enforcement organizations operating in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Over the course of several decades, Vislink’s technology has been field-proven to deliver the critical tactical insights needed to ensure mission success. Their integrated suite of downlink transmitters, receivers and antenna systems has been purpose-built to deliver IP-based, high-end encryption and full-duplex, real-time connectivity at extended operating ranges.

The new AeroLink aircraft-based encoding video downlink system provides flexible support for COFDM, MESH and bonded cellular/5G networks. AeroLink is a lightweight, full-featured 4K or 2 x 1080p 60 HEVC digital dual encoder built to address the demanding requirements of airborne operations. It incorporates a 5G transceiver that may be used as part of the 5G public infrastructure to ensure low-latency, broadcast-quality transmissions. AeroLink also includes key security features such as advanced AES encryption and FIPS 140-2 and complies with all aircraft regulations. It features an agile IP-based, fully bi-directional workflow and tight integration with other elements of the Vislink AVDS, including the Quantum Receiver.

Recently integrated into AVDS, the Quantum receiver is being used to reliably transport video downlinks for the MilGov sector. Through multi-input diversity capability, delivering high quality LMS-T and DVB-T demodulation, the Quantum receiver delivers reliable RF reception and coverage. With ultra-efficient HEVC video decoding support the Vislink Quantum receiver provides the highest quality UHD 4K video decoding as well as multi-service HD decode support – including HDR capability.

Additional Vislink products on display at Milipol will include the MobilCMDR handheld receiver/monitor, CIRAS antenna system, as well as several Mobile Viewpoint products including the LinkMatrix management portal, which connects, controls and monitors all video streams, the WMT Baselink encoder, Ultralink Drone Solution and the Mobile Viewpoint WiCam.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

# # #

CONTACTS:

Media Relations
Nicole Rosen
nicoler@dpagan.com

Investor Relations
investors@vislink.com

Attachment

  • Vislink Technologies, Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.