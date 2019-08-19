Wall St. rallies on stimulus cheer, trade optimism

U.S. stocks surged on Monday, building on previous session’s rally, fueled by growing hopes that major economies would act to prop up slowing growth, while technology stocks got a lift from trade optimism.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chiding Macron, Putin says ‘I don’t want yellow vests in Russia’ - August 19, 2019
- Ohio man, one of three alleged thwarted mass shooters, faces charges in court - August 19, 2019
- White New York police officer fired for deadly chokehold of Eric Garner - August 19, 2019