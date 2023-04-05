(L to R:) Molly Wilson, General Manager; Lauren Freer, Assistant General Manager and Garrett Roberts, Senior Condominium Division Director. Community Management Corporation

CHANTILLY, Va., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. areas, is pleased to announce that its community partner – Westview at Ballston Condominiums – has received the Arlington Transportation Partners (ATP) 2022 Platinum Award. ATP is a government contractor that promotes public transportation throughout Arlington County.

Westview is a long-term partner of ATP, which annually recognizes those communities which do the most to help bridge the gap between the transportation needs of residents and local transportation options. Westview was one of 10 winners out of more than 500 participants. The community was recognized for its efforts to install electric car chargers, bike cages, and bike racks in garage spaces, promote ATP Bike to Work and Walking Days, and host resident events that encouraged residents to learn more about alternative transportation options.

Westview at Ballston is a 232-unit high-rise condominium building that has been managed by CMC since 2011. CMC General Manager Molly Wilson, CMCA®, AMS® and Assistant General Manager Lauren Freer accepted the award on behalf of the community.

“Our primary goal as a community management provider is to improve quality of life for the residents and homeowners we serve,” said John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Community Management Corporation branch president. “We are proud to have played a role in Westview at Ballston’s efforts to provide better living options for their residents.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

(L to R:) Molly Wilson, General Manager; Lauren Freer, Assistant General Manager and Garrett Roberts, Senior Condominium Division Director.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com