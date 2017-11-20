White House asks Supreme Court to allow full travel ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban to take full effect after an appeals court in California ruled last week that only parts of it could be enacted.
