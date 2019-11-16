White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday

A White House budget official walked into a closed session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Saturday, where he testified about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine.
