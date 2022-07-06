Wizeline Expands Global Footprint with New Business Hub in Canada

Company focused on fueling growth for Canadian businesses and investing in skills development for local talent

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced its expansion into Canada to continue meeting increased demand from customers, develop strong partnerships in the region and support innovation through its free Wizeline Academy programs.

“Our expansion into Canada will allow us to align more strategically with our existing customers in the US and offer our best solutions to Canadian businesses, enabling them to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving environment,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO, Wizeline. “We are excited to grow our business in this region as it fits well with our diverse and inclusive culture and our focus on creating opportunities for talented people around the world, helping them to accelerate their careers in tech.”

Wizeline plans to scale operations across Canada, beginning in Québec, and hire more than 150 highly-skilled engineers working in AI, machine learning, data and cloud technologies over the next year. Reflecting its successful approach to talent development in other key markets, the company will offer its Wizeline Academy curriculum to upskill local talent as well as partner with local universities. The new location will offer an additional nearshore presence for its largely US-based customers, adding to its established delivery centers across Mexico and Colombia.

“Canada is focused on innovation, for both its people and infrastructure, and we can enable local businesses to adopt new technologies, and offer skills training to local talent through our Academy,” said Anibal Abarca, CTO, Wizeline. “I’m personally excited to relocate to Montreal to oversee our new operations, and will be working closely on hiring local leaders and tech talent as well as building strong relationships with local partners.”

Wizeline is a portfolio company of CDPQ, a global investment group, headquartered in Québec.

About Wizeline

