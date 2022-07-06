Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Wizeline Expands Global Footprint with New Business Hub in Canada

Wizeline Expands Global Footprint with New Business Hub in Canada

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Company focused on fueling growth for Canadian businesses and investing in skills development for local talent

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced its expansion into Canada to continue meeting increased demand from customers, develop strong partnerships in the region and support innovation through its free Wizeline Academy programs.

“Our expansion into Canada will allow us to align more strategically with our existing customers in the US and offer our best solutions to Canadian businesses, enabling them to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving environment,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO, Wizeline. “We are excited to grow our business in this region as it fits well with our diverse and inclusive culture and our focus on creating opportunities for talented people around the world, helping them to accelerate their careers in tech.”

Wizeline plans to scale operations across Canada, beginning in Québec, and hire more than 150 highly-skilled engineers working in AI, machine learning, data and cloud technologies over the next year. Reflecting its successful approach to talent development in other key markets, the company will offer its Wizeline Academy curriculum to upskill local talent as well as partner with local universities. The new location will offer an additional nearshore presence for its largely US-based customers, adding to its established delivery centers across Mexico and Colombia.

“Canada is focused on innovation, for both its people and infrastructure, and we can enable local businesses to adopt new technologies, and offer skills training to local talent through our Academy,” said Anibal Abarca, CTO, Wizeline. “I’m personally excited to relocate to Montreal to oversee our new operations, and will be working closely on hiring local leaders and tech talent as well as building strong relationships with local partners.”

Wizeline is a portfolio company of CDPQ, a global investment group, headquartered in Québec.

Press Contact
Aaron Thomasson
press@wizeline.com

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.