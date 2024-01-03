Festival will be free of fossil fuel sponsorship for the first time in decades after the departure of Chevron as a sponsor last yearFossil fuel company Woodside has now severed all ties with the arts company behind one of the largest fringe festivals in the world, after sustained complaints and protests over several years from performers, producers and audiences.A Woodside spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday a philanthropic agreement with Artrage, one of Western Australia’s largest arts companies which produces the annual Fringe World festival, had been discontinued. Continue reading…

