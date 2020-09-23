Woodside Homes’ Homebuyers Experience True Personalization With Momentum Design™

Breaking News
Woodside Homes Partners with SIC Subsidiary, Residential Design Services

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (“SIC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced that its Residential Design Services (RDS) subsidiary continues to further launch its Momentum Design™ virtual design studio platform with home builders. For the most recent launch, RDS has partnered with Woodside Homes for their new Villas at Cypress Ridge community development in Phoenix, AZ.

“Many builders are getting away from personalization capabilities, but Woodside Homes understands how important choice is for our homebuyers. We chose RDS and their Momentum Design™ platform because it allowed our buyers to virtually see what their selections will look like in their new home and not just rely on small samples.

“Our homebuyers can preview a variety of selections and understand the costs upfront. They can do this from the comfort and privacy of their own home, allowing them to take the time to be sure they are making the best selections for themselves and their family. Early feedback from our buyers has been very positive as they have been extremely happy with this selection process,” according to Beth March, Woodside Home’s Director of Sales & Marketing.

Jennifer Kamenca, RDS’s Vice President of Marketing, says, “Woodside Homes has been an ideal partner. Their passion for providing the best experience for their homebuyers has taken Momentum Design™ to the next level.”  

Momentum Design™ is the perfect solution for builders like Woodside Homes, who want to provide their homebuyers with an exceptional design experience while still enjoying the efficiencies realized from package programs. Momentum Design™ provides:

  • Industry-leading visualizer technology
  • Same or better operational excellence with improved upgrade sales margins compared to packages
  • Seamless integration that streamlines everything from design, final contract, to installation, all while providing essential data analytics

For more about Momentum Design™, please visit https://www.resdesign.com/momentum-design/.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com. 

ABOUT RESIDENTIAL DESIGN SERVICES
RDS is the innovation leader in interior finish installations and design service technology serving homebuilders nationwide. RDS’s innovation-driven approach to installation services and design visualizer technology ensures our builders experience unparalleled operational excellence, while their buyers still enjoy a brilliant design experience.

To learn more about RDS, please visit www.resdesign.com.

ABOUT WOODSIDE HOMES   
Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 43rd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. Woodside Homes is dedicated to being “Better by Design,” delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today’s homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations:
Tully Brown
(470) 548-7370
[email protected] 

Residential Design Services:
Jennifer Kamenca
714.701.4204
[email protected]

