WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the release of 10 mass timber installer training modules in adaptable PowerPoint format, WoodWorks – Wood Products Council has further expanded the ability of design and construction teams to pursue mass timber projects, and of U.S. workers to develop the skills they need to construct these buildings.

Intended for use by contractors, subcontractor erectors, training centers, community colleges, and workforce development programs, the modules complement other WoodWorks’ efforts to ensure that qualified workers are available to install mass timber projects across the country.

“The release of installer training curriculum for anyone who wants to use it is a significant milestone,” said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks President and CEO. “When we created our Mass Timber Construction Management Program in 2019, there was a critical gap in knowledge and skills among contractors and installers. Developers and building designers were eager to use mass timber for its carbon, biophilia and other benefits, but most contractors were unfamiliar with the materials. As a result, budgets and estimates were skewed high to cover the unknowns, and many projects didn’t go forward. Since then, WoodWorks has developed education and technical content tailored to the needs of project managers and estimators as well as field team leaders and installers, both to help ensure competitive pricing and contribute to a growing pool of trained workers.”

Available free on the WoodWorks website, the modules may be delivered under the WoodWorks brand as is or with non-substantive changes, or drawn from to create non-branded presentations with credit to WoodWorks for utilized content. The curriculum will be updated as needed to reflect ongoing innovation in the industry, and users are invited to send their suggestions to info@woodworks.org.

Modules include:

Introduction to Mass Timber Connection Considerations Beam and Column Connections Panel Connections Fasteners, Hardware and Equipment Safety Considerations Planning and Coordination Material Protection Installation Repairs, Finishes and As-Builts

In addition to this curriculum, WoodWorks has partnered with more than a dozen training centers to develop mass timber installation training programs, and three universities, which provide a hands-on mass timber experience and education to the next generation of construction project managers. Learn more about the Mass Timber Construction Management Program.

As part of its own education, WoodWorks also offers a project management curriculum for individuals who estimate, procure, and manage new commercial and multi-family construction projects in the U.S. Upcoming construction management education can be found on the organization’s website.

WoodWorks continues to seek other entities interested in developing installer training programs, including training centers, technical community colleges, workforce development programs, and general contractors. For more information, contact Brandon Brooks, Construction Management Program Manager.

