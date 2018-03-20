Breaking News
XORTX Announces Issuance of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that it has issued an aggregate of 2,250,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.   The options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share and expire five years from the date of grant, being March 19, 2023.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a BioPharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease.  XORTX has lead programs to develop treatments for progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease.  Secondary programs focus on developing therapies for health consequences that accompany pre-diabetes, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.XORTX.com.

