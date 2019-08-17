Yemeni separatists quit some Aden posts; Houthis attack Saudi oil plant

Southern Yemeni separatists withdrew on Saturday from some government buildings in Aden that they seized last week but held on to military camps that give them control over the southern port, interim seat of Yemen’s ousted Saudi-backed government.
