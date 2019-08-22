YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests

Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Thursday that its YouTube streaming video service disabled 210 channels appearing to engage in a coordinated influence operation around the Hong Kong protests, days after Twitter and Facebook said they dismantled a similar campaign originating in mainland China.
