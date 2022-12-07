The global transport firm Kuehne+Nagel deployed electric box trucks without upfront capital investment for vehicles or charging infrastructure, using Zeem Solutions’ new EV fleet-as-a-service offering.

INGLEWOOD, Calif, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zeem Solutions, the innovative zero-emission electric vehicle (EV) fleet-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, today announced that client Kuehne+Nagel is achieving success operating electric box trucks for air cargo freight forwarding. The initiative is part of the logistic company’s sustainable airport corridor initiative, which provides commercial battery-electric vehicles and charging solutions for shippers interested in zero-emission pickup and delivery at Los Angeles’ LAX airport and elsewhere.

Under this innovative operational model developed by Zeem Solutions, Kuehne+Nagel fleet drivers arrive at Zeem’s Los Angeles EV depot, park their personal cars, and drive away with a fully charged medium- or heavy-duty electric vehicle to run their routes, taking advantage of driver amenities, regular maintenance, and secure overnight vehicle parking, which are all included in a flat monthly fee.

Zeem Solutions offers Class 2-8 vehicles, from which Kuehne+Nagel selected the Sea Electric Hino 195 Class 5 box trucks, the Lightning 6500 XD Class 6 box trucks, and the Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 semi-trucks. The trucks are wrapped in Kuehne+Nagel distinctive graphics to help spread awareness that the company is delivering on its zero-emission commitments.

“We work closely with our fleet operators to make the transition to EVs smooth and seamless. We handle the infrastructure, charging, maintenance, and depot operations,” said Paul Gioupis, co-founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions. “We’re pleased to work with Kuehne+Nagel to help them reduce their emissions footprint and roll out electric trucks nationwide, while achieving an EV operating cost near a typical diesel truck.”

With cargo ranging from chocolate to specialty aerospace parts, Kuehne+Nagel uses the electric trucks to make pickups and deliveries serving regional warehouses and distribution centers within a 60-90 mile radius of LAX. Drivers learn to maximize mileage on a charge with training from the Zeem Solutions team, which helps drivers optimize range through proper use of regenerative braking, while gaining other new operating skills.

“We aim to meet our client’s needs, which increasingly includes elimination of supply chain emissions,” said Bill Kascel, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Solutions in North America at Kuehne+Nagel. “Not only were we able to start operating electric trucks immediately, without waiting for long vehicle lead times or building and installing any EV charging, which made it an easy and cost-effective decision, but we were also able to advance our own company’s goals of achieving a zero-carbon future — a win-win for us and our clients.”

Kuehne+Nagel is one of many fleets that are operating EVs from Zeem Solutions’ LAX depot, which offers nearly 100 electric vehicles and is completing charging infrastructure with 77 fast charging ports and 53 Level 2 chargers, available as an integral part of the vehicle agreement. During the coming year, Zeem Solutions will be bringing its EV FaaS offering to new regions in California and across the U.S., as the company rapidly expands.

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem Solutions builds and operates zero-emission fleet depots that transform the way medium- and heavy-duty fleets operate. Basic fleet-as-a-service amenities include vehicle leasing, vehicle charging, secured parking, vehicle maintenance and cleaning, and lounge space for drivers. In addition, depots are used for opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets as needed. Zeem is deploying depots in strategic locations to accelerate fleet electrification and zero emission mobility, serve as centers of technological innovation, and support the growing clean energy economy. For more information, please visit www.zeemsolutions.com.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

