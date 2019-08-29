Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 22nd Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Symposium

Breaking News
DEVON, Pa., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance and presentation details of two posters at the 22nd Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Symposium. The meeting is being held at Aston University in Birmingham, UK on September 4th through 6th, 2019. The posters will be viewable throughout September 5th and 6th and the authors will be available for additional discussion at the poster at the times noted below.

Poster title: “Content Validity of the ABC-CFXS and Subscales in Fragile X Syndrome”
Author presentation time: 12:40PM – 1:45PM BST, September 5th and 6th, 2019
This poster will describe information evaluating the Social Avoidance, Irritability, and Socially Unresponsive/Lethargic subscales of the Aberrant Behavior Checklist Community: FXS Specific (ABC-CFXS) in relation to the experience of caregivers caring for a child with Fragile X syndrome (FXS). In addition, the poster will describe the most common core FXS behaviors from the perspective of caregivers of children with the disorder.

Poster title: “Common Behavioral Features of Autism, Fragile X Syndrome, and 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome”
Author presentation time: 12:40PM – 1:45PM BST, September 5th and 6th, 2019
Based on insights from Company data, Zynerba conducted a retrospective literature review on patients with autism spectrum disorder, FXS, and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome to determine the symptomatic overlap between these disorders and to determine a possible role for cannabidiol (CBD) in managing the spectrum of behavioral symptoms associated with these conditions. The poster will describe the results of this review.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.  

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations.  These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Zynerba Contact
Will Roberts, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
484.581.7489
[email protected]

Media contact
Molly Devlin
Evoke KYNE
215.928.2199
[email protected]

