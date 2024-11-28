Trading was thin on Thursday as the US observed the Thanksgiving holiday. The core PCE price index increased by 0.3%, in line with expectations. The US economy expanded by 2.8% as expected. The USD/CAD forecast indicates a rebound in the Canadian dollar stemming from the easing US dollar and slight gains in crude oil prices….

The post USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Negotiation Hopes Ease Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story