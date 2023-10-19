The renewed focus on coal is sensible policy, as energy security must take precedence over other concerns. (IE) The government must be lauded for being realistic about a lurking power crisis and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Averting a power crisis: Renewed focus on coal can’t be faulted, as energy security is paramount - October 18, 2023
- The volatility and/or susceptibility of other global currencies makes rupee suited for consideration as global reserve currency - October 18, 2023
- Dollar gains as Fed, Middle East in focus - October 18, 2023