Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar eased, with investor focus shifting to key inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s decision to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar, yields ease; U.S. inflation data in focus - December 8, 2021
- Gold gains as dollar, yields ease; U.S. CPI data in focus - December 8, 2021
- Dividend Kings In Focus: PPG Industries - December 7, 2021