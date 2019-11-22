The silver lining … new ARX premium currency were all present and correct – the update also introduced a number of serious issues. Problems persisted, despite a series of patches and fixes, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Elite Dangerous’ big bug fixing patch out January, beta starts next week - November 22, 2019
- Investigators: One dead, two injured in Hwy. 441 crash - November 22, 2019
- 6 Hurt After Car Smashes Into Vallejo Dollar Store - November 21, 2019