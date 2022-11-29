Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,753.34 per ounce, as of 0651 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,752.60. Bullion prices fell about 1% in the previous session after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Stock investors should ‘focus on the marathon, not the sprint’. Think S&P 500 at 6,000 by 2032, says BofA - November 29, 2022
- Gold gains on dollar dip; Fed policy cues in focus - November 29, 2022
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal slips below Rs 53,000 on MCX; silver posts sharp gains - November 29, 2022