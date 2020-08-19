Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the key $2,000 per ounce pivot, supported by a sagging dollar, while investors awaited … might give more clues on the interest rate outlook. * …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar extends fall; focus on Fed minutes - August 18, 2020
- Gold inches higher as dollar extends fall; focus on Fed minutes - August 18, 2020
- Gold Recovers Early Losses To Move Higher; Focus Turns To US Central Bank - August 17, 2020