Prior to the release of the 20-gram Silver Souvenir coin, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had developed 2g, 5g and 10g Gold and Silver coins of guaranteed purity carrying an inscription …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- LG releases silver souvenir coin, inaugurates e-library - September 16, 2021
- Watch out for silver weakness if the Fed are hawkish next week [Video] - September 16, 2021
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pokes weekly resistance line near $24.00 - September 14, 2021