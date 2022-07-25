Silver struggling due to challenges in electronics sector – ANZ * Fed expected to hike interest rate by 75 bps on Wednesday * China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong soar in June (Recasts, adds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar eases; Fed move in focus - July 25, 2022
- Gold ticks up as dollar eases; Fed move in focus - July 25, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar eases, Fed verdict in focus - July 25, 2022