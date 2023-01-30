This is the second consecutive week of rise in the kitty.In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 30.72 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 59,361.62.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as market focus turns to Fed meeting - January 30, 2023
- Rupee falls 10 paise to 81.69 against US dollar - January 30, 2023
- FOREX-Dollar skulks at eight-month low, central bank meetings in focus - January 30, 2023