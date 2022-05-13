Silver prices traded lower as inflation data underpins aggressive rate tightening. Treasury yields soared after the market faced immense selling pressure this week. Oil prices rose on Friday but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Prediction – Silver prices recovered as yields and the dollar strengthen - May 13, 2022
- Gold Digger: CHART – Frail Aussie dollar has local gold miners sitting pretty - May 13, 2022
- Silver Price Prediction – Silver prices stabilize near their lows since July 2020 amid risk-off market sentiment - May 12, 2022