Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.52 and traded as high as C$10.57.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach - January 15, 2022
- In search of Bolivia’s white gold - January 15, 2022
- Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.52 - January 15, 2022