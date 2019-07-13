For those of you that have been following our research and Gold calls, we’ve nailed this move and our October 2018 predictive modeling call has continued to mirror (almost exactly) the price movement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Could Gold Launch Into A Parabolic Upside Rally? - July 12, 2019
- Gold holds firm above $1,400 as markets look past robust US data - July 12, 2019
- Did Changing Sentiment Drive Galane Gold’s (CVE:GG) Share Price Down A Painful 79%? - July 12, 2019