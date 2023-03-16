The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah says the recent decline in petroleum products has nothing to do with government’s gold for oil programme. Petroleum prices have witnessed some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Decline in fuel prices has nothing to do with gold for oil policy – Minority - March 16, 2023
- Edifier WH950NB headphones review: Great headphones at a reasonable price - March 16, 2023
- Oil prices, dollar rise on Thursday as gold falls - March 16, 2023