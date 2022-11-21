FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) (“FireFox” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to raise up to $500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement …
