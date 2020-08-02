Galiano Gold reported its Q2 results last week with record quarterly gold production of 69,000 ounces. The company remains on track to hit its FY2020 production guidance of 235,000 ounces with H1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Galiano Gold: A Strong Start To FY2020 - August 2, 2020
- Thinking About Investing in Gold? Why This Gold ETF Is a Better Buy Than Gold Mining Stocks - August 2, 2020
- Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs - August 2, 2020