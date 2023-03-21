GLD), a gold-backed ETF that invests in physical metal bars and is managed by World Gold Trust Services, LLC. GLD’s price spiked to a one-year high on Monday to as much as $183.84 per share. Each …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold may top record $2,075/oz on banking turmoil - March 21, 2023
- Gold retreats in run up to Fed decision - March 21, 2023
- Gold Prices At An All-time High, Crossed Rs 60,000 Mark On March 20, But Why? Know Here - March 21, 2023