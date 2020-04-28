Gold Buffeted Near $1,700 With Restarts, Central Banks in Focus

Gold fell as a drumbeat of moves toward reopening economies eroded appetite for havens, with prices sinking below $1,700 an ounce before paring losses as investors counted down to policy announcements …
