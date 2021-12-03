US Fed chair Jerome Powell finally admitted that inflationary pressures weren’t going to be as short-lived as perhaps expected. Earlier this week Powell surprised markets by suggesting it would be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Revival Gold stock surges on drill results at Beartrack-Arnett in Idaho - December 2, 2021
- Gold Digger: An inflationary bomb is about to go off. It’s time to prepare for the next gold bull market - December 2, 2021
- The first half of 2022 will be the best time for gold price next year, says TD Securities - December 2, 2021