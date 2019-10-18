Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the European Union and U.K. reached a preliminary Brexit deal, with worries that a deal may not pass a weekend vote in the British parliament and signs of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends at highest price in a week as investors weigh tentative Brexit pact - October 17, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Brexit deal lifts stocks, pressures dollar - October 17, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher as Brexit Deal is Reached - October 17, 2019