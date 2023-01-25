Gold prices slipped on Wednesday from a nine-month peak hit in the previous session as the dollar steadied and investors squared positions ahead of U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth figures. Spot gold was down 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices pull back after hitting 9-month high - January 25, 2023
- Gold falls as dollar holds ground, traders eye U.S. data - January 25, 2023
- Fed policy pivot helps boost gold prices - January 25, 2023