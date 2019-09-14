That’s a big mistake, as gold’s near-term price action is overwhelmingly driven by what speculators are doing in gold futures. Their buying and selling heavily impacts gold, and those moves …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Futures-Selling Overhang - September 14, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw Following Stronger US Retail Sales - September 13, 2019
- Gold ends lower, suffers a weekly loss as bond yields rise - September 13, 2019