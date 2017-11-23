Gold Gains Slightly In Asia As China Market Concerns Ease, US Tax Cuts Eyed

Investing.com – Gold prices gained slightly in Asia on Friday as concerns over a sharp selloff in China overnight eased and investors turned focus to the U.S. and next week’s Senate review of proposed tax cuts. Comex gold futures gained 0.06% to $1,292.98 …
