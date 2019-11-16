Gold majors generally did report outstanding results in Q3 on much-higher prevailing gold prices. Revenues and operating-cash-flow generation soared, but earnings were distorted by many large one-off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Miners’ Q3’19 Fundamentals - November 16, 2019
- Detour Gold Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation - November 15, 2019
- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation - November 15, 2019