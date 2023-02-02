Gold prices retreated on Thursday as the dollar rebounded and some investors locked in profits after the safe-haven metal scaled a nine-month peak on dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls off nine-month peak following Powell’s dovish remarks - February 2, 2023
- Gold prices bounce back - February 2, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at risk of a pullback over the next few weeks – Standard Chartered - February 2, 2023