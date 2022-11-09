Fears of US government gridlock, China covid woes weigh on XAUUSD prices of late. Gold price (XAUUSD) pares recent gains around a one-month high, pressured near $1,708 during early Wednesday morning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAUUSD reclaim 100DMA ahead of US inflation? - November 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bull flag reaffirms XAUUSD strength above $1,680, US midterm results eyed - November 9, 2022
- Gold price today, 9. Nov. 2022 - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post