Spot gold plunged on US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD bottoming at $1,900.70 a troy ounce on Tuesday. Risk aversion dominated the first half of the day, but American traders experienced new hopes and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Tensions mount ahead of Fed, buyers keep defending $1,900 - January 31, 2023
- Contact Gold prices $650,000 non-brokered private placement - January 31, 2023
- Gold moves modestly higher as traders brace for another Fed interest rate rise - January 31, 2023